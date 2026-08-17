Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: BMW Championship
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Alex Fitzpatrick's 139-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 6 at FedEx St. Jude
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Alex Fitzpatrick heads to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri for the BMW Championship, set for Aug. 20-23, 2026. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T61
|71-74-70-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T61
|66-68-73-69
|-4
|4.300
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T71
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|5.750
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T7
|69-66-64-64
|-17
|200.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-67-70-66
|-9
|37.556
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T6
|72-71-72-65
|-8
|250.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|72-70-72-74
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|4
|67-68-64-73
|-12
|325.000
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.477
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.742
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.090
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.285
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.845
|-0.069
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.477 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.742 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick accumulated 1,407 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th on TOUR. His overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.845 ranked 21st this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.