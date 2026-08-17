Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: BMW Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 12-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.