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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Fitzpatrick's 139-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 6 at FedEx St. Jude

Alex Fitzpatrick's 139-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 6 at FedEx St. Jude

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Alex Fitzpatrick heads to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri for the BMW Championship, set for Aug. 20-23, 2026. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the BMW Championship.

At the BMW Championship

  • This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Fitzpatrick's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6171-74-70-71+6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6166-68-73-69-44.300
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT7169-67-73-77+65.750
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT769-66-64-64-17200.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2371-69-72-73+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-67-70-66-937.556
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT672-71-72-65-8250.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-70-72-74+84.625
May 10, 2026Truist Championship467-68-64-73-12325.000

Fitzpatrick's recent performances

  • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 12-under.
  • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4770.304
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7420.314
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.090-0.140
Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.285-0.547
Average Strokes Gained: Total210.845-0.069

Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.477 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.742 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
  • Fitzpatrick accumulated 1,407 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th on TOUR. His overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.845 ranked 21st this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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