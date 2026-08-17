Akshay Bhatia betting profile: BMW Championship
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Akshay Bhatia sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at FedEx St. Jude
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Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 26th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his past results at the 2026 BMW Championship.
Bhatia's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T26
|75-69-66-72
|+2
|2024
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
At the BMW Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|68
|72-72-73-76
|+13
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T5
|66-62-67-67
|-18
|287.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|70-70-73-70
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-71-73
|-4
|28.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-70-74-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-72-67-73
|-6
|40.000
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 18-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.377
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.336
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.226
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.524
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.709
|0.086
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.377 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.336 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 64.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
- Bhatia ranks 14th with 1,723 FedExCup Regular Season points and 31st overall with a 0.709 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.