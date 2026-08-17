Akshay Bhatia betting profile: BMW Championship

Bhatia has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 18-under.

Bhatia has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.