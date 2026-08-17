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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at FedEx St. Jude

Akshay Bhatia sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at FedEx St. Jude

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Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 26th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his past results at the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Bhatia at the BMW Championship.

Bhatia's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2675-69-66-72+2
20244572-68-76-77+5

At the BMW Championship

  • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Bhatia's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude Championship6872-72-73-76+13--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-71-1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT566-62-67-67-18287.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1770-70-73-70+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-71-73-428.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-70-74-70-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-72-67-73-640.000

Bhatia's recent performances

  • Bhatia has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 18-under.
  • Bhatia has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bhatia has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.377-0.593
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3360.427
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2260.096
Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5240.156
Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7090.086

Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.377 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.336 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 64.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
  • Bhatia ranks 14th with 1,723 FedExCup Regular Season points and 31st overall with a 0.709 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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