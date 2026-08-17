Adam Scott betting profile: BMW Championship

Scott has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Scott has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.