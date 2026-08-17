Adam Scott betting profile: BMW Championship
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Adam Scott's 103-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Adam Scott finished tied for second at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set on his first BMW Championship victory.
Scott's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|68-63-74-72
|-11
|2022
|T5
|65-69-69-71
|-10
At the BMW Championship
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|66-70-69-70
|-5
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|72-66-71-66
|-5
|156.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T66
|69-69-75-69
|+2
|3.700
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-71-64-71
|-3
|7.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-74-72-66
|-4
|100.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|76-69-66-69
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|76-71-66-64
|-11
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Scott has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged -0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.180
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.547
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.113
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.039
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.574
|-0.453
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.180 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.547 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
- Scott currently ranks 29th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,218 points and has a Strokes Gained: Total of 0.574 (44th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.