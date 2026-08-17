Aaron Rai betting profile: BMW Championship
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Aaron Rai's 150-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at FedEx St. Jude
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Aaron Rai finished tied for 43rd at four-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Rai's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|74-70-74-74
|+4
At the BMW Championship
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of four-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T63
|72-66-71-78
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|23.833
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|74-67-72-69
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|55.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|1
|70-69-67-65
|-9
|750.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|5
|65-67-66-71
|-15
|65.000
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of nine-under.
- Rai has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged -0.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.069
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.384
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.115
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.096
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.472
|-0.265
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.384 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 69.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 20.21% of the time.
- Rai currently sits 35th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,138 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.472 (50th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.