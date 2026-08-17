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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai's 150-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at FedEx St. Jude

Aaron Rai's 150-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at FedEx St. Jude

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Aaron Rai finished tied for 43rd at four-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Rai at the BMW Championship.

Rai's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4374-70-74-74+4

At the BMW Championship

  • In Rai's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of four-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Rai's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6372-66-71-78+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2969-67-69-67-823.833
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3065-68-67-69-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1174-67-72-69+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1973-70-73-70-255.000
May 17, 2026PGA Championship170-69-67-65-9750.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic565-67-66-71-1565.000

Rai's recent performances

  • Rai has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of nine-under.
  • Rai has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rai has averaged -0.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.069-0.199
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3840.183
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1150.077
Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.096-0.327
Average Strokes Gained: Total500.472-0.265

Rai's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.384 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 69.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 20.21% of the time.
  • Rai currently sits 35th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,138 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.472 (50th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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