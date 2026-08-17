Aaron Rai betting profile: BMW Championship

Rai has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of nine-under.

Rai has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.