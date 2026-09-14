Will Gordon betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Will Gordon heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, taking place Sept. 17-20, 2026. This new $5 million event will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout.
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -0.161 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged 0.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.144
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.454
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.188
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.089
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.321
|0.321
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards demonstrates solid power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Gordon sported a 0.454 mark. He posted a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 29.06 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.00% of the time.
- Gordon has earned 82 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 173rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.