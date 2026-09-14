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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon's 175-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at 3M Open

Will Gordon's 175-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at 3M Open

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Will Gordon heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, taking place Sept. 17-20, 2026. This new $5 million event will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout.

Latest odds for Gordon at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Gordon's recent performances

  • Gordon has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Gordon has averaged -0.161 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gordon has averaged 0.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1440.144
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4540.427
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.188-0.161
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.089-0.090
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3210.321

Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards demonstrates solid power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Gordon sported a 0.454 mark. He posted a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 29.06 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.00% of the time.
  • Gordon has earned 82 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 173rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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