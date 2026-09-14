Zecheng Dou betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Zecheng Dou's 183-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at Rocket Classic
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Zecheng Dou will compete at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 layout.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|69-67-66-77
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|71-68-65-69
|-11
|31.000
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Dou has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.072
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.180
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.156
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.053
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.318
|0.170
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.072 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.180 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
- Dou has earned 284 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th this season. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.80% ranked 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.