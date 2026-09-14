Zecheng Dou betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.072 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.180 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.62% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.04% of the time.