PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
8H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou's 183-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at Rocket Classic

Zecheng Dou's 183-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Zecheng Dou will compete at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 layout.

Latest odds for Dou at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Dou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6569-67-66-77-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenT1667-69-67-66-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-69-68-67-1339.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1371-68-65-69-1131.000

Dou's recent performances

  • Dou has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
  • Dou has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dou has averaged 0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.0720.308
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.180-0.487
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.156-0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.0530.362
Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3180.170

Dou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.072 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.180 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
  • Dou has earned 284 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th this season. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.80% ranked 24th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
7H AGO
Kensei Hirata betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Zac Blair betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
Tom Hoge betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW