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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Steven Fisk reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Steven Fisk will make his debut at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove when he tees off Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The $5 million purse event marks a new addition to the PGA TOUR calendar in North Carolina.

Latest odds for Fisk at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Fisk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-75+7--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP163-66-68-67-16300.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6768-68-73-71-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1068-69-69-65-970.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-64-67-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-66-70-69.333

Fisk's recent performances

  • Fisk has finished in the top 10 twice and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
  • Fisk has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fisk has averaged -0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.0940.412
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.285-0.427
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green81-0.0020.172
Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.108-0.583
Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.084-0.427

Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.094 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.285 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 65.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.58%.
  • Fisk earned 573 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 71st, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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