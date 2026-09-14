Steven Fisk betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Fisk has finished in the top 10 twice and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Fisk has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.