Steven Fisk betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
1 Min Read
Steven Fisk reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Steven Fisk will make his debut at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove when he tees off Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The $5 million purse event marks a new addition to the PGA TOUR calendar in North Carolina.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P1
|63-66-68-67
|-16
|300.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|68-69-69-65
|-9
|70.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-64-67-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-66-70
|-6
|9.333
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top 10 twice and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged -0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.094
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.285
|-0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|-0.002
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.108
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.084
|-0.427
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.094 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.285 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 65.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.58%.
- Fisk earned 573 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 71st, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.