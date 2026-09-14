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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Tom Hoge reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Tom Hoge will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Hoge at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Hoge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2965-67-73-67-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-76+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-67-65-70-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3373-64-67-69-1120.583
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3867-70-65-68-1019.917
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5177-72-75-77+1312.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7168-67-79-71+52.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT668-62-66-68-2091.667

Hoge's recent performances

  • Hoge has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Hoge has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoge has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.473-0.229
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3390.989
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.239-0.105
Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.147-0.032
Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.5200.623

Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.473 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.339 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
  • Hoge has earned 497 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 81st, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 16.88% ranked 131st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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