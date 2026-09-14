Tom Hoge betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Tom Hoge reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Tom Hoge will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|65-67-73-67
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-67-65-70
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|73-64-67-69
|-11
|20.583
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|67-70-65-68
|-10
|19.917
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|51
|77-72-75-77
|+13
|12.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|68-67-79-71
|+5
|2.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|68-62-66-68
|-20
|91.667
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.473
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.339
|0.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.239
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.147
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.520
|0.623
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.473 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.339 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
- Hoge has earned 497 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 81st, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 16.88% ranked 131st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.