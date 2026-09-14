Tom Hoge betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.473 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.339 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 23.19% of the time.