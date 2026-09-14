Tony Finau betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Tony Finau hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Tony Finau will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T61
|71-66-69-70
|-4
|4.3
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T71
|68-67-70-77
|+2
|2.85
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|70-68-68-71
|-7
|4.9
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|9.29
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|65-73-66-70
|-6
|14
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|32.5
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-63-69-65
|-20
|91.67
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|27.33
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Finau has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.113
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.117
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.305
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.235
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.159
|-0.695
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.117 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 64.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.04% of the time.
- Finau has earned 416 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.