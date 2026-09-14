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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Tony Finau hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Tony Finau will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.

Latest odds for Finau at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Finau's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6171-66-69-70-44.3
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT7168-67-70-77+22.85
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-69+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5870-68-68-71-74.9
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-66-68-70-69.29
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4065-73-66-70-614
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2970-74-73-72+132.5
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-63-69-65-2091.67
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-71-71-327.33

Finau's recent performances

  • Finau has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Finau has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Finau has averaged -0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.1130.008
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.117-0.130
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3050.236
Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.235-0.808
Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.159-0.695

Finau's advanced stats and rankings

  • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.117 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 64.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.04% of the time.
  • Finau has earned 416 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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