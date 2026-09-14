K.H. Lee betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

-Lee has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of -1.293 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments. -Lee has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of -0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments. -Lee has averaged -2.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.