K.H. Lee betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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K.H. Lee's 66-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at THE CJ CUP
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K.H. Lee will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Lee's recent performances
-Lee has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of -1.293 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments. -Lee has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of -0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments. -Lee has averaged -2.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.389
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.614
|-1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.515
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.338
|-0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.855
|-2.622
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
-Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.389 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards shows his driving capability. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -1.614 mark. He hit 51.39% of Greens in Regulation. -On the greens, Lee delivered a -0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 27.63 Putts Per Round, and he recorded Par Breakers 15.97% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.