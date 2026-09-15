Austin Duncan betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Austin Duncan holes out for birdie on No. 18 at BMW Charity Pro-Am
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Austin Duncan will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The $5 million event marks the debut of this new tournament in Asheville, North Carolina.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|70-69-71-72
|-2
|--
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 2-under.
- Duncan has an average of -0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged -0.811 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.811
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has struggled with his long game in his past five tournaments, posting negative averages in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (-0.524) and Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (-0.445).
- His short game has been more consistent, with a slight positive average in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (0.051) and Strokes Gained: Putting (0.107) over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.