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Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Ryan Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
Emiliano Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Henrik Norlander
SWE
H. Norlander
SWE
H. Norlander
Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Hank Lebioda
USA
H. Lebioda
USA
H. Lebioda
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Austin Duncan betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Duncan holes out for birdie on No. 18 at BMW Charity Pro-Am

Austin Duncan holes out for birdie on No. 18 at BMW Charity Pro-Am

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Austin Duncan will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The $5 million event marks the debut of this new tournament in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Duncan at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Duncan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-75+5--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5470-69-71-72-2--

Duncan's recent performances

  • Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 2-under.
  • Duncan has an average of -0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Duncan has averaged -0.811 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.524
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.445
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.051
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.107
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.811

Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Duncan has struggled with his long game in his past five tournaments, posting negative averages in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (-0.524) and Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (-0.445).
  • His short game has been more consistent, with a slight positive average in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (0.051) and Strokes Gained: Putting (0.107) over his last five starts.

All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Biltmore Championship Asheville

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Ryan Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
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