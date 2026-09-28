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8H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Will Gordon's 175-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at 3M Open

Will Gordon's 175-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at 3M Open

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Will Gordon missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2025 after shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Gordon at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Gordon's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC77-69+4
2024T3567-70-67-68-12

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after shooting 4-over.
  • Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 35th at 12-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Gordon's recent performances

  • Gordon has averaged -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Gordon has averaged 0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.051-0.002
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3070.312
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.272-0.199
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.034-0.004
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0520.107

Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a 0.307 mark. He has hit 74.17% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.00 putts per round, and he broke par 24.72% of the time.
  • Gordon has earned 82 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 173rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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