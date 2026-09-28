Gordon Sargent betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Gordon Sargent sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Gordon Sargent withdrew from the Bank of Utah Championship in 2025 after shooting 71 in the opening round. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah for the Oct. 1-4 tournament looking to complete four rounds this time around.
Sargent's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|71
|--
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Sargent's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after the first round following a score of 71.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|66-69-65-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|67-69-67-72
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|135.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|78
|67-69-74-76
|+2
|2.200
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.915 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged 0.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.576
|0.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-1.333
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.272
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.209
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.694
|0.965
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.576 (ninth) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 320.1 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Sargent sported a -1.333 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.05% of the time.
- Sargent's overall scoring in 2026 resulted in a -0.694 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranked 139th on TOUR, while he earned 211 FedExCup Regular Season points to rank 134th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.