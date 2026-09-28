Gordon Sargent betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.576 (ninth) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 320.1 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Sargent sported a -1.333 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.05% of the time.