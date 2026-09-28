PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
7H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Gordon Sargent sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Gordon Sargent withdrew from the Bank of Utah Championship in 2025 after shooting 71 in the opening round. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah for the Oct. 1-4 tournament looking to complete four rounds this time around.

Latest odds for Sargent at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Sargent's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD71--

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Sargent's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after the first round following a score of 71.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Sargent's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3366-69-65-70-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4567-69-67-72-510.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-67-69-67-19135.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic7867-69-74-76+22.200
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-75+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583

Sargent's recent performances

  • Sargent has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
  • Sargent has an average of 0.915 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Sargent has averaged 0.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5760.915
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-1.333-0.312
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2720.619
Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.209-0.257
Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.6940.965

Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.576 (ninth) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 320.1 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Sargent sported a -1.333 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.05% of the time.
  • Sargent's overall scoring in 2026 resulted in a -0.694 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranked 139th on TOUR, while he earned 211 FedExCup Regular Season points to rank 134th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
7H AGO
Zach Bauchou betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Nick Dunlap betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile