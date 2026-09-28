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7H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Steven Fisk taps in for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship

Steven Fisk taps in for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship

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Steven Fisk missed the cut at last year's Bank of Utah Championship, shooting 2-over. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, for the Oct. 1-4 tournament looking to improve on that performance.

Latest odds for Fisk at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Fisk's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-69+2

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Fisk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2268-66-67-67-16--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-75+7--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO Championship163-66-68-67-16300.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6768-68-73-71-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1068-69-69-65-970.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-64-67-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--

Fisk's recent performances

  • Fisk has finished in the top-ten twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
  • Fisk has an average of 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fisk has averaged 0.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1280.471
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.260-0.135
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0010.158
Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.145-0.280
Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0130.215

Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.128 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.260 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.
  • Fisk ranked 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.02% and accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points (71st).

All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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