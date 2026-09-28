Steven Fisk betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Steven Fisk taps in for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship
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Steven Fisk missed the cut at last year's Bank of Utah Championship, shooting 2-over. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, for the Oct. 1-4 tournament looking to improve on that performance.
Fisk's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-69
|+2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T22
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|1
|63-66-68-67
|-16
|300.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|68-69-69-65
|-9
|70.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-64-67-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top-ten twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.128
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.260
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.001
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.145
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.013
|0.215
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.128 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.260 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.
- Fisk ranked 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.02% and accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points (71st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.