Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Aldrich Potgieter gets up-and-down from 102 yards for birdie on No. 15 at FedEx St. Jude
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Aldrich Potgieter withdrew after an opening round of 71 in his last appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 looking to complete four rounds this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Potgieter's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|71
|E
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after posting an opening round of 71.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has no recorded finishes in his recent performances.
- He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -1.678 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.476
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.330
|-0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.480
|-0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.111
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.445
|-1.678
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter ranks first on TOUR in Driving Distance with an average of 331.1 yards, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.476 ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Potgieter posted a -0.330 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 64.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24.
- Potgieter has earned 591 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 67th, and he has broken par 21.78% of the time (90th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.