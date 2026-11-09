PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
2H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

Zac Blair reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Zac Blair arrives in strong form for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set to tee off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. Blair heads into this new event having recorded two top-10 finishes across his last ten Tour appearances.

Latest odds for Blair at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Zac Blair's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2564-68-73-69-14--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC68-72-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2565-69-70-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2166-70-65-66-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5370-68-66-69-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5069-66-70-71-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT1368-65-68-67-1657.333
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT869-65-64-69-1347.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT963-68-67-70-1675.000

Zac Blair's recent performances

  • Blair has recorded two top-10 finishes across his last ten Tour appearances, along with three top-20 finishes in that same span.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
  • Blair has averaged -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Blair has averaged 0.728 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Zac Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.423-0.144
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6010.448
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.1950.321
Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2080.103
Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5810.728

Zac Blair's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blair ranks 11th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026 with a mark of 0.601, and his 69.87% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks 28th.
  • Around the green, Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.195, which ranks 37th on the Tour.
  • Blair's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.423 ranks 153rd on the Tour in 2026, and his driving distance of 283.9 yards ranks 166th.
  • On the greens, Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.208, which ranks 45th on the Tour. He averages 28.83 Putts Per Round, ranking 81st.
  • One of Blair's standout marks in 2026 is his Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.24%, which ranks eighth on the Tour. He also ranks 31st by breaking par 23.63% of the time.
  • Blair has accumulated 265 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 123rd on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.581 that ranks 41st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
McIlroy, Chacarra, Reed vie for Race to Dubai title
Latest
Image for article.
1H AGO
See betting odds, stats for first Austin Championship
Golfbet News
Image for article.
2H AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at inaugural Austin Championship
Latest
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW