Zac Blair betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Blair ranks 11th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026 with a mark of 0.601, and his 69.87% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks 28th.

Around the green, Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.195, which ranks 37th on the Tour.

Blair's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.423 ranks 153rd on the Tour in 2026, and his driving distance of 283.9 yards ranks 166th.

On the greens, Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.208, which ranks 45th on the Tour. He averages 28.83 Putts Per Round, ranking 81st.

One of Blair's standout marks in 2026 is his Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.24%, which ranks eighth on the Tour. He also ranks 31st by breaking par 23.63% of the time.