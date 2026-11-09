Zac Blair betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Zac Blair reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology
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Zac Blair arrives in strong form for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set to tee off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. Blair heads into this new event having recorded two top-10 finishes across his last ten Tour appearances.
Zac Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|64-68-73-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|65-69-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|66-70-65-66
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|69-66-70-71
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|68-65-68-67
|-16
|57.333
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-65-64-69
|-13
|47.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T9
|63-68-67-70
|-16
|75.000
Zac Blair's recent performances
- Blair has recorded two top-10 finishes across his last ten Tour appearances, along with three top-20 finishes in that same span.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
- Blair has averaged -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 0.728 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Zac Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.423
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.601
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.195
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.208
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.581
|0.728
Zac Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair ranks 11th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026 with a mark of 0.601, and his 69.87% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks 28th.
- Around the green, Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.195, which ranks 37th on the Tour.
- Blair's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.423 ranks 153rd on the Tour in 2026, and his driving distance of 283.9 yards ranks 166th.
- On the greens, Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.208, which ranks 45th on the Tour. He averages 28.83 Putts Per Round, ranking 81st.
- One of Blair's standout marks in 2026 is his Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.24%, which ranks eighth on the Tour. He also ranks 31st by breaking par 23.63% of the time.
- Blair has accumulated 265 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 123rd on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.581 that ranks 41st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.