PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

William Mouw sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

William Mouw heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid iron play into what shapes up as a competitive week. The Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions is set for Nov. 12-15 at the par-72, 7,451-yard layout.

Latest odds for Mouw at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

William Mouw's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-71E--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC70-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3268-68-70-63-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6272-67-67-69-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6871-66-75-68E3.300
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1068-63-68-69-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2666-68-68-70-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6570-70-74-80+146.875

Mouw's recent performances

  • Mouw has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
  • Mouw has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Mouw has averaged -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.0990.002
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.204-0.814
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.1900.084
Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.2200.263
Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.108-0.465

Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mouw is averaging 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 74th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 59th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.204 ranks 64th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 43rd in Greens in Regulation at 69.41%.
  • Around the greens, Mouw ranks 144th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.190 in 2026.
  • On the putting surfaces, Mouw's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.220 ranks 127th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.55 ranks 151st.
  • Mouw ranks 107th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 15.45% of holes, and ranks 123rd in Par Breakers at 21.61% in 2026.
  • He has accumulated 287 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 117th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
The R&A announces Carnoustie will host The Open in 2029
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
McIlroy, Chacarra, Reed vie for Race to Dubai title
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
See betting odds, stats for first Austin Championship
Golfbet News
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW