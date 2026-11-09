William Mouw betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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William Mouw sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah
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William Mouw heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid iron play into what shapes up as a competitive week. The Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions is set for Nov. 12-15 at the par-72, 7,451-yard layout.
William Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|68-68-70-63
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|72-67-67-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T68
|71-66-75-68
|E
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|68-63-68-69
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|66-68-68-70
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-70-74-80
|+14
|6.875
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
- Mouw has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.099
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.204
|-0.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.190
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.220
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.108
|-0.465
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw is averaging 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 74th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 59th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.204 ranks 64th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 43rd in Greens in Regulation at 69.41%.
- Around the greens, Mouw ranks 144th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.190 in 2026.
- On the putting surfaces, Mouw's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.220 ranks 127th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.55 ranks 151st.
- Mouw ranks 107th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 15.45% of holes, and ranks 123rd in Par Breakers at 21.61% in 2026.
- He has accumulated 287 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 117th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.