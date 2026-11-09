William Mouw betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Mouw is averaging 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 74th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 59th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.204 ranks 64th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 43rd in Greens in Regulation at 69.41%.

Around the greens, Mouw ranks 144th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.190 in 2026.

On the putting surfaces, Mouw's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.220 ranks 127th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.55 ranks 151st.

Mouw ranks 107th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 15.45% of holes, and ranks 123rd in Par Breakers at 21.61% in 2026.