Will Gordon betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Will Gordon heads to Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Gordon arrives on the back of a strong showing earlier this season, highlighted by a tied-for-fourth finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Will Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|67-70-74-68
|-9
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T70
|69-68-69-72
|-6
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T60
|68-70-72-70
|-4
|4.900
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|69-70-65-66
|-18
|72.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|64
|70-69-71-68
|-6
|4.200
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Will Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth at 18-under.
- Gordon has averaged 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -1.027 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Will Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.119
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.120
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.321
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.225
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.308
|-1.027
Will Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 305.9 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.120 this season, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 73.15%.
- Around the green, Gordon has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.321 in 2026.
- On the greens, Gordon has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.225 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.27 this season. He has broken par 25.74% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.26%.
- Gordon has accumulated 82 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 173rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.