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R1
Suspended

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-8
Thru
F

4

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

4

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T5

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T5

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T5

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T5

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

-6

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

T5

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

-6

T5

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

T9

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T9

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T9

Aaron Wise
USA
A. Wise
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

T9

USA
A. Wise
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T9

Miles Russell
USA
M. Russell
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

T9

USA
M. Russell
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T9

Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

T9

USA
M. McGreevy
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T9

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

T9

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T9

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

T9

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T9

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-5
Thru
15

-5

T9

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-5
Thru
15
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Will Gordon betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Will Gordon sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Will Gordon heads to Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Gordon arrives on the back of a strong showing earlier this season, highlighted by a tied-for-fourth finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Gordon at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Will Gordon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5667-70-74-68-9--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC70-72E--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-68-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT7069-68-69-72-6--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6068-70-72-70-44.900
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT469-70-65-66-1872.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic6470-69-71-68-64.200
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--

Will Gordon's recent performances

  • Gordon has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth at 18-under.
  • Gordon has averaged 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Gordon has averaged -1.027 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Will Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1190.089
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.120-0.167
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.321-0.569
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.225-0.379
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.308-1.027

Will Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 305.9 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.120 this season, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 73.15%.
  • Around the green, Gordon has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.321 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Gordon has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.225 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.27 this season. He has broken par 25.74% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.26%.
  • Gordon has accumulated 82 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 173rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Suspended

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-8
Thru
F

4

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

4

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T5

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T5

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-6
Thru
F
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