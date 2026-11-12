Will Gordon betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 305.9 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.120 this season, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 73.15%.

Around the green, Gordon has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.321 in 2026.

On the greens, Gordon has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.225 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.27 this season. He has broken par 25.74% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.26%.