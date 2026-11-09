Ben Kohles betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Ben Kohles sinks 28-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology
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Ben Kohles arrives in strong form heading into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, ranked fourth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total in 2026. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.
Ben Kohles's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|68-66-73-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|63-68-72
|-10
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T17
|71-62-73-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|66-67-66-67
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T15
|65-63-65-73
|-18
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|66-71-65-70
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|31.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|9
|62-69-65-70
|-18
|80.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-66
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|65-67-66-68
|-18
|145.000
Ben Kohles's recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances, including one top-five and two top-10 finishes.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Kohles has averaged 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 1.397 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ben Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.298
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|0.765
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.094
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.147
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.304
|1.397
Ben Kohles's advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles leads the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.765) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (74.76%) in 2026, demonstrating exceptional ball-striking consistency throughout the season.
- He ranks second on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 11.11%, highlighting his ability to limit mistakes on the course.
- Kohles ranks fourth on the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Total (1.304) and Par Breakers (25.52%), reflecting his all-around effectiveness in 2026.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 ranks 36th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 155th.
- On the greens, Kohles posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.147 (59th) and a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, which ranks 126th on the Tour.
- Kohles has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 96th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.