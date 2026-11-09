Ben Kohles betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Kohles leads the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.765) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (74.76%) in 2026, demonstrating exceptional ball-striking consistency throughout the season.

He ranks second on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 11.11%, highlighting his ability to limit mistakes on the course.

Kohles ranks fourth on the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Total (1.304) and Par Breakers (25.52%), reflecting his all-around effectiveness in 2026.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 ranks 36th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 155th.

On the greens, Kohles posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.147 (59th) and a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, which ranks 126th on the Tour.