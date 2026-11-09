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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles sinks 28-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology

Ben Kohles sinks 28-foot putt for birdie at World Wide Technology

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Ben Kohles arrives in strong form heading into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, ranked fourth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total in 2026. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.

Latest odds for Kohles at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Ben Kohles's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2568-66-73-67-14--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1763-68-72-10--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1771-62-73-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1366-67-66-67-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1565-63-65-73-18--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2966-71-65-70-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2670-65-68-68-931.000
July 26, 20263M Open962-69-65-70-1880.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1571-66-66-66-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT365-67-66-68-18145.000

Ben Kohles's recent performances

  • Kohles has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances, including one top-five and two top-10 finishes.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
  • Kohles has averaged 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kohles has averaged 1.397 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ben Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.2980.297
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green10.7650.629
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.0940.212
Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1470.260
Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3041.397

Ben Kohles's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kohles leads the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.765) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (74.76%) in 2026, demonstrating exceptional ball-striking consistency throughout the season.
  • He ranks second on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 11.11%, highlighting his ability to limit mistakes on the course.
  • Kohles ranks fourth on the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Total (1.304) and Par Breakers (25.52%), reflecting his all-around effectiveness in 2026.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 ranks 36th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 155th.
  • On the greens, Kohles posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.147 (59th) and a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, which ranks 126th on the Tour.
  • Kohles has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 96th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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