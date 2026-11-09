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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

John VanDerLaan sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

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John VanDerLaan arrives in Austin with one top-10 finish across his last ten Tour starts as he looks to build on some recent momentum. He tees it up at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 in the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

John VanDerLaan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4269-68-71-68-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-72+2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-68-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4064-67-68-71-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1068-66-65-66-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3967-71-66-70-1015
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-68-65-71-1116
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-1--

John VanDerLaan's recent performances

  • VanDerLaan has one top-10 finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
  • His best finish over that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged 0.366 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

John VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.0910.212
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.395-0.021
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0370.204
Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.197-0.029
Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.4640.366

John VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

  • VanDerLaan ranks 78th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.091 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 72nd.
  • His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.42% is one of the stronger marks on the Tour in 2026, ranking 17th. However, his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.395 ranks 151st.
  • VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at 0.037, ranking 77th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.197, ranking 123rd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that ranks 151st.
  • VanDerLaan ranks 79th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.79% of the time, and he ranks 105th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.07% of the time in 2026.
  • He has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 171st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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