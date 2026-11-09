John VanDerLaan betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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John VanDerLaan sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
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John VanDerLaan arrives in Austin with one top-10 finish across his last ten Tour starts as he looks to build on some recent momentum. He tees it up at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 in the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
John VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T40
|64-67-68-71
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|67-71-66-70
|-10
|15
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-68-65-71
|-11
|16
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
John VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan has one top-10 finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
- VanDerLaan has averaged 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged 0.366 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
John VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.091
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.395
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.037
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.197
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.464
|0.366
John VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan ranks 78th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.091 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 72nd.
- His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.42% is one of the stronger marks on the Tour in 2026, ranking 17th. However, his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.395 ranks 151st.
- VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at 0.037, ranking 77th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.197, ranking 123rd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that ranks 151st.
- VanDerLaan ranks 79th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.79% of the time, and he ranks 105th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.07% of the time in 2026.
- He has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 171st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.