John VanDerLaan betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

VanDerLaan ranks 78th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.091 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 72nd.

His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.42% is one of the stronger marks on the Tour in 2026, ranking 17th. However, his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.395 ranks 151st.

VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at 0.037, ranking 77th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.197, ranking 123rd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that ranks 151st.

VanDerLaan ranks 79th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.79% of the time, and he ranks 105th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.07% of the time in 2026.