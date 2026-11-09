Vince Whaley betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Vince Whaley hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Whaley heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. He arrives at the $6 million event having missed the cut in his most recent start at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Vince Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|68-69-67-67
|-13
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T57
|68-69-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|75
|+4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|68-71-68-65
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|20
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 23rd at 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour starts.
- Over his past five tournaments, Whaley has averaged -1.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- He has averaged 0.964 Strokes Gained: Putting over that same span.
- Whaley has averaged -0.769 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.754
|-1.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.775
|-0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.121
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.711
|0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.697
|-0.769
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley ranks 164th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.754, and his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 123rd.
- In terms of ball-striking, Whaley ranks 163rd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.775, and his 60.39% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks 168th on the Tour.
- Around the greens, Whaley holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.121, ranking 55th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Whaley has been one of the Tour's most effective putters in 2026, ranking second in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.711 and first in Putts Per Round with an average of 27.67.
- Whaley ranks 132nd in Par Breakers, converting at a 21.42% rate, and ranks 141st in Bogey Avoidance at 16.67%. He has accumulated 85 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 172nd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.