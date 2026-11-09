Vince Whaley betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Whaley ranks 164th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.754, and his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 123rd.

In terms of ball-striking, Whaley ranks 163rd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.775, and his 60.39% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks 168th on the Tour.

Around the greens, Whaley holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.121, ranking 55th on the Tour.

On the greens, Whaley has been one of the Tour's most effective putters in 2026, ranking second in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.711 and first in Putts Per Round with an average of 27.67.