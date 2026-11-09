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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Vince Whaley hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Whaley heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. He arrives at the $6 million event having missed the cut in his most recent start at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Latest odds for Whaley at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Vince Whaley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-71E--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2368-69-67-67-13--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5768-69-71-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D75+4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4368-71-68-65-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3467-69-68-69-1120
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71E--

Whaley's recent performances

  • Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 23rd at 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour starts.
  • Over his past five tournaments, Whaley has averaged -1.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
  • He has averaged 0.964 Strokes Gained: Putting over that same span.
  • Whaley has averaged -0.769 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.754-1.100
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.775-0.946
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1210.313
Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7110.964
Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.697-0.769

Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Whaley ranks 164th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.754, and his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 123rd.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Whaley ranks 163rd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.775, and his 60.39% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks 168th on the Tour.
  • Around the greens, Whaley holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.121, ranking 55th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Whaley has been one of the Tour's most effective putters in 2026, ranking second in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.711 and first in Putts Per Round with an average of 27.67.
  • Whaley ranks 132nd in Par Breakers, converting at a 21.42% rate, and ranks 141st in Bogey Avoidance at 16.67%. He has accumulated 85 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 172nd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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