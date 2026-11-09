PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
2H AGO

Tommy Morrison betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Morrison makes birdie on No. 10 at Korn Ferry Tour Champ

Tommy Morrison makes birdie on No. 10 at Korn Ferry Tour Champ

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Tommy Morrison arrives in Austin, Texas, with solid recent form, including a victory and four top-five finishes across his last 10 starts. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Latest odds for Morrison at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Tommy Morrison's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by Virginia's Richmond RegionT1967-66-68-74-948.68
Oct. 4, 2026Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC65-74-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT5769-67-72-72-45.893
Sept. 13, 2026Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT1566-65-68-65-1659.000
Aug. 23, 2026AdventHealth Championship7765-70-68-76-92.300
Aug. 9, 2026Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT3769-67-71-68-917.000
Aug. 2, 2026Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthPT265-64-67-63-21183.750
July 26, 2026Evans Scholars Invitational165-63-64-63-29500.000
July 12, 2026The Blue Championship263-69-68-67-21300.000
June 28, 2026Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST567-65-61-69-22105.000

Tommy Morrison's recent performances

  • Morrison has recorded four top-five finishes and six top-20 finishes across his last 10 starts.
  • His best finish over that span came at the Evans Scholars Invitational, where he won with a score of 29-under.
  • Morrison has averaged -0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.729 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Morrison has averaged -0.902 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Tommy Morrison's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.475
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.258
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.045
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.729
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.902

Tommy Morrison's advanced stats and rankings

  • Over his past five tournaments, Morrison has averaged -0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, suggesting some room for improvement off the tee heading into Austin.
  • Morrison has shown relative strength in his approach play, averaging 0.258 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.045 reflects a modest short-game contribution.
  • Putting has been the most notable challenge for Morrison recently, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.729 over his past five tournaments contributing to an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.902.

All stats in this article are accurate for Morrison as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
McIlroy, Chacarra, Reed vie for Race to Dubai title
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
See betting odds, stats for first Austin Championship
Golfbet News
Image for article.
2H AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at inaugural Austin Championship
Latest
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW