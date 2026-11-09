Tommy Morrison betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Over his past five tournaments, Morrison has averaged -0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, suggesting some room for improvement off the tee heading into Austin.

Morrison has shown relative strength in his approach play, averaging 0.258 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.045 reflects a modest short-game contribution.