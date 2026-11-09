Tommy Morrison betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Tommy Morrison makes birdie on No. 10 at Korn Ferry Tour Champ
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Tommy Morrison arrives in Austin, Texas, with solid recent form, including a victory and four top-five finishes across his last 10 starts. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Tommy Morrison's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by Virginia's Richmond Region
|T19
|67-66-68-74
|-9
|48.68
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T57
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|5.893
|Sept. 13, 2026
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T15
|66-65-68-65
|-16
|59.000
|Aug. 23, 2026
|AdventHealth Championship
|77
|65-70-68-76
|-9
|2.300
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T37
|69-67-71-68
|-9
|17.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|PT2
|65-64-67-63
|-21
|183.750
|July 26, 2026
|Evans Scholars Invitational
|1
|65-63-64-63
|-29
|500.000
|July 12, 2026
|The Blue Championship
|2
|63-69-68-67
|-21
|300.000
|June 28, 2026
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T5
|67-65-61-69
|-22
|105.000
Tommy Morrison's recent performances
- Morrison has recorded four top-five finishes and six top-20 finishes across his last 10 starts.
- His best finish over that span came at the Evans Scholars Invitational, where he won with a score of 29-under.
- Morrison has averaged -0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.729 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Morrison has averaged -0.902 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Tommy Morrison's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.902
Tommy Morrison's advanced stats and rankings
- Over his past five tournaments, Morrison has averaged -0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, suggesting some room for improvement off the tee heading into Austin.
- Morrison has shown relative strength in his approach play, averaging 0.258 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.045 reflects a modest short-game contribution.
- Putting has been the most notable challenge for Morrison recently, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.729 over his past five tournaments contributing to an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.902.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morrison as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.