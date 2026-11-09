Tom Hoge betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Tom Hoge hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Tom Hoge brings recent momentum into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15 at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas. The event features a $6.0 million purse and marks a new addition to the Tour schedule.
Tom Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|68-67-65
|-13
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|70
|81-71-68-71
|+7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|65-67-73-67
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-67-65-70
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|73-64-67-69
|-11
|20.583
Tom Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has recorded two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Hoge has averaged -0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.924 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Tom Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.474
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.340
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.191
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.153
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.479
|-0.924
Tom Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge ranks 155th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.474, and his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoge holds a mark of 0.340, which ranks 41st on the Tour. He ranks 138th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.11%.
- Around the green, Hoge ranks 145th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.191, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.73% ranks 145th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Hoge carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.153, ranking 116th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.59 ranks 50th.
- Hoge ranks 53rd on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.06% of the time, and he has accumulated 497 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.