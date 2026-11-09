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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda

Tom Hoge hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Tom Hoge brings recent momentum into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15 at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas. The event features a $6.0 million purse and marks a new addition to the Tour schedule.

Latest odds for Hoge at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Tom Hoge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT668-67-65-13--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent Classic7081-71-68-71+7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-70-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2965-67-73-67-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-76+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-67-65-70-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3373-64-67-69-1120.583

Tom Hoge's recent performances

  • Hoge has recorded two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • Hoge has averaged -0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hoge has averaged -0.924 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Tom Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.474-0.499
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3400.121
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.191-0.157
Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.153-0.389
Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.479-0.924

Tom Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoge ranks 155th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.474, and his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 142nd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoge holds a mark of 0.340, which ranks 41st on the Tour. He ranks 138th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.11%.
  • Around the green, Hoge ranks 145th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.191, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.73% ranks 145th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Hoge carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.153, ranking 116th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.59 ranks 50th.
  • Hoge ranks 53rd on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.06% of the time, and he has accumulated 497 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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