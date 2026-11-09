Tom Hoge betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Hoge ranks 155th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.474, and his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 142nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoge holds a mark of 0.340, which ranks 41st on the Tour. He ranks 138th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.11%.

Around the green, Hoge ranks 145th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.191, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.73% ranks 145th on the Tour.

On the greens, Hoge carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.153, ranking 116th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.59 ranks 50th.