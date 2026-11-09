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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at RBC Heritage

Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at RBC Heritage

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Valimaki heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. He enters the week looking to build on a season that has shown some flashes of form, including a top-20 finish at the Valero Texas Open.

Latest odds for Valimaki at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Sami Valimaki's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6073-70-71-70+48.30
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-67-69-76-49.50
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-75+11--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-70-69-70-1051.00
March 15, 2026The Players ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC80-71+9--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-70-71-68-421.56

Sami Valimaki's recent performances

  • Valimaki has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th at 10-under.
  • Valimaki has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Valimaki has averaged -0.444 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Sami Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.360-0.276
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.0420.033
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.160-0.199
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.162-0.003
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.399-0.444

Sami Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

  • Valimaki is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.042 for the season, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.58%.
  • Around the greens, Valimaki holds a -0.160 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark for the year.
  • On the putting surface, Valimaki has been one of his stronger areas, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.162, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.
  • Valimaki has broken par 20.33% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.72%.
  • He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 153rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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