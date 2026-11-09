Sami Valimaki betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Valimaki is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.042 for the season, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.58%.

Around the greens, Valimaki holds a -0.160 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark for the year.

On the putting surface, Valimaki has been one of his stronger areas, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.162, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.

Valimaki has broken par 20.33% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.72%.