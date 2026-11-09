Sami Valimaki betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at RBC Heritage
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Valimaki heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. He enters the week looking to build on a season that has shown some flashes of form, including a top-20 finish at the Valero Texas Open.
Sami Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-70-71-70
|+4
|8.30
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-67-69-76
|-4
|9.50
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|51.00
|March 15, 2026
|The Players Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-70-71-68
|-4
|21.56
Sami Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th at 10-under.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.444 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Sami Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.360
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.042
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.160
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.162
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.399
|-0.444
Sami Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.042 for the season, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.58%.
- Around the greens, Valimaki holds a -0.160 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark for the year.
- On the putting surface, Valimaki has been one of his stronger areas, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.162, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.
- Valimaki has broken par 20.33% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.72%.
- He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 153rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.