Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Patrick Rodgers holes 131-yard approach shot for eagle on No. 13 at World Wide Technology
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Patrick Rodgers heads into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in solid recent form. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.
Patrick Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T65
|68-71-75-67
|-7
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T29
|73-69-65-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|70-64-70-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|W/D
|77
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|71
|72-71-80-74
|+17
|6.00
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|13.25
Patrick Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th at 4-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Patrick Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.211
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.248
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.025
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.194
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.290
|0.014
Patrick Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers ranks 131st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.211, while his Driving Distance average of 308.3 yards ranks 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rodgers holds a -0.248 mark that ranks 139th on the Tour. He ranks 142nd with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has posted a 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 49th on the Tour. He also ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71.
- Rodgers ranks 101st on the Tour by breaking par 22.16% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.32% ranks 156th.
- He has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 66th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.290 ranks 131st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.