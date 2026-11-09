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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers holes 131-yard approach shot for eagle on No. 13 at World Wide Technology

Patrick Rodgers holes 131-yard approach shot for eagle on No. 13 at World Wide Technology

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Patrick Rodgers heads into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in solid recent form. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.

Latest odds for Rodgers at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Patrick Rodgers' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6568-71-75-67-7--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-69-1--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2973-69-65-70-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4570-64-70-68-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1967-69-71-69-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicW/D77+7--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC77-69+4--
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7172-71-80-74+176.00
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4974-74-74-75+913.25

Patrick Rodgers' recent performances

  • Rodgers' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th at 4-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Rodgers has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rodgers has averaged 0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Patrick Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.2110.003
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2480.213
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.025-0.174
Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.194-0.028
Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.2900.014

Patrick Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

  • Rodgers ranks 131st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.211, while his Driving Distance average of 308.3 yards ranks 66th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rodgers holds a -0.248 mark that ranks 139th on the Tour. He ranks 142nd with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rodgers has posted a 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 49th on the Tour. He also ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71.
  • Rodgers ranks 101st on the Tour by breaking par 22.16% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.32% ranks 156th.
  • He has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 66th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.290 ranks 131st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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