Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Rodgers ranks 131st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.211, while his Driving Distance average of 308.3 yards ranks 66th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rodgers holds a -0.248 mark that ranks 139th on the Tour. He ranks 142nd with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rodgers has posted a 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 49th on the Tour. He also ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71.

Rodgers ranks 101st on the Tour by breaking par 22.16% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.32% ranks 156th.