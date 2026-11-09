Nick Dunlap betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.190 ranks 168th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 147th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap holds a 0.121 mark that ranks 80th on the Tour. He ranks 129th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Dunlap has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.231 that ranks 31st on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st, while he ranks 94th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

On the greens, Dunlap holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.034, ranking 84th on the Tour. He ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56.