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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Nick Dunlap sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Nick Dunlap brings his recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions makes its debut on the Tour schedule Nov. 12-15. The 2026 event carries a $6.0 million purse in Austin, Texas.

Latest odds for Dunlap at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Nick Dunlap's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4264-75-68-69-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-68-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2569-66-69-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6263-73-72-67-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville7667-71-75-71E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-82+13--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-73+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2067-72-67-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5972-65-71-69-32.987

Dunlap's recent performances

  • Dunlap's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 13-under.
  • He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances, with no top-five or top-10 results during that stretch.
  • Dunlap has averaged -1.679 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dunlap has averaged -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-1.190-1.679
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1210.327
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2310.487
Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0340.416
Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.803-0.448

Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.190 ranks 168th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 147th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap holds a 0.121 mark that ranks 80th on the Tour. He ranks 129th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Dunlap has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.231 that ranks 31st on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st, while he ranks 94th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • On the greens, Dunlap holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.034, ranking 84th on the Tour. He ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56.
  • Dunlap has accumulated 99 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 168th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.803 that ranks 152nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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