Nick Dunlap betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Nick Dunlap sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Nick Dunlap brings his recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions makes its debut on the Tour schedule Nov. 12-15. The 2026 event carries a $6.0 million purse in Austin, Texas.
Nick Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|64-75-68-69
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|69-66-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|63-73-72-67
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|76
|67-71-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-82
|+13
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|2.987
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 13-under.
- He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances, with no top-five or top-10 results during that stretch.
- Dunlap has averaged -1.679 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-1.190
|-1.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.121
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.231
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.034
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.803
|-0.448
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.190 ranks 168th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap holds a 0.121 mark that ranks 80th on the Tour. He ranks 129th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Dunlap has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.231 that ranks 31st on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st, while he ranks 94th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- On the greens, Dunlap holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.034, ranking 84th on the Tour. He ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56.
- Dunlap has accumulated 99 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 168th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.803 that ranks 152nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.