Michael Thompson betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Michael Thompson sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Biltmore Championship
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Michael Thompson heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Thompson comes into the event looking to build on his recent form as the Tour makes its debut at this new event.
Michael Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T73
|70-68-73-69
|-4
|--
Michael Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson's best finish over his last two recorded appearances was a tied for 73rd at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he posted a score of 4-under.
- He has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.546 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Michael Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.367
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.386
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.364
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.297
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.686
|-0.546
Michael Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.367 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 296.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thompson carries a -1.386 mark in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage sits at 68.52%.
- Around the green, Thompson has produced a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.364 in 2026, representing a relative strength in his game.
- On the greens, Thompson has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.297 in 2026, averaging 29.17 Putts Per Round. He has broken par 22.22% of the time while recording a bogey rate of 14.81%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.