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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Michael Thompson betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thompson sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Biltmore Championship

Michael Thompson sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Biltmore Championship

Players in Article

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Michael Thompson heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Thompson comes into the event looking to build on his recent form as the Tour makes its debut at this new event.

Latest odds for Thompson at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Michael Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT7370-68-73-69-4--

Michael Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson's best finish over his last two recorded appearances was a tied for 73rd at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he posted a score of 4-under.
  • He has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.546 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Michael Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.367-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.386-0.450
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.364-0.017
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.297-0.134
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.686-0.546

Michael Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.367 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 296.5 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thompson carries a -1.386 mark in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage sits at 68.52%.
  • Around the green, Thompson has produced a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.364 in 2026, representing a relative strength in his game.
  • On the greens, Thompson has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.297 in 2026, averaging 29.17 Putts Per Round. He has broken par 22.22% of the time while recording a bogey rate of 14.81%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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