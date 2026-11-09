Matt McCarty betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

McCarty ranks 123rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 131st.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.000 ranks 102nd on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.83%.

McCarty's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.309 ranks 158th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.61% ranks 139th.

On the greens, McCarty has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.302 that ranks 30th on the Tour. He also ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43.