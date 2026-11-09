Matt McCarty betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Matt McCarty drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Matt McCarty heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. McCarty comes into this inaugural event looking to build on a 2026 season in which he has accumulated 838 FedExCup Regular Season points.
Matt McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T50
|70-70-75-65
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|66-70-66-71
|-11
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T33
|70-67-70-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T63
|73-72-71-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|66-70-70-66
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|70-66-72-68
|-4
|6.550
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-70-63-67
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-80
|+12
|--
Matt McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 29th at 8-under.
- He did not record a top-20 finish across his last 10 starts.
- McCarty averaged -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He averaged 0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- McCarty averaged -0.660 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Matt McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.162
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.000
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.309
|-0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.302
|0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.169
|-0.660
Matt McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty ranks 123rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 131st.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.000 ranks 102nd on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.83%.
- McCarty's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.309 ranks 158th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.61% ranks 139th.
- On the greens, McCarty has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.302 that ranks 30th on the Tour. He also ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43.
- McCarty breaks par 22.28% of the time, ranking 93rd on the Tour, and he has accumulated 838 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.