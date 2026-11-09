PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Matt McCarty drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Matt McCarty heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. McCarty comes into this inaugural event looking to build on a 2026 season in which he has accumulated 838 FedExCup Regular Season points.

Latest odds for McCarty at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Matt McCarty's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5070-70-75-65-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5366-70-66-71-11--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT3370-67-70-71-2--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6373-72-71-71+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2966-70-70-66-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5070-66-72-68-46.550
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC75-67+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-72-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3069-70-63-67-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-80+12--

Matt McCarty's recent performances

  • McCarty's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 29th at 8-under.
  • He did not record a top-20 finish across his last 10 starts.
  • McCarty averaged -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He averaged 0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • McCarty averaged -0.660 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Matt McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.162-0.187
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.000-0.462
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.309-0.664
Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3020.653
Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.169-0.660

Matt McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarty ranks 123rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 131st.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.000 ranks 102nd on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.83%.
  • McCarty's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.309 ranks 158th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.61% ranks 139th.
  • On the greens, McCarty has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.302 that ranks 30th on the Tour. He also ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43.
  • McCarty breaks par 22.28% of the time, ranking 93rd on the Tour, and he has accumulated 838 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
The R&A announces Carnoustie will host The Open in 2029
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
McIlroy, Chacarra, Reed vie for Race to Dubai title
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
See betting odds, stats for first Austin Championship
Golfbet News
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW