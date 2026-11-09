Marco Penge betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Penge ranks fifth on the Tour in Driving Distance at 323.9 yards, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.480 ranks 17th — making him one of the Tour's more dangerous players from the tee box.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.257 ranks 140th on the Tour, and he has converted just 66.40% of Greens in Regulation, ranking 111th.

Around the green, Penge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.066 ranks 110th on the Tour. He ranks 49th by breaking par 23.12% of the time, but his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st.

On the greens, Penge has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.410, ranking 162nd on the Tour, and a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, which ranks 120th.