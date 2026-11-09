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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge holes 149-yard approach for birdie on No. 11 at Mexico Open

Marco Penge holes 149-yard approach for birdie on No. 11 at Mexico Open

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Marco Penge heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, tee Nov. 12-15, coming off a missed cut at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll look to build on a season that has shown flashes of potential, particularly off the tee.

Latest odds for Penge at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Marco Penge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4064-68-73-69-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6868-67-71-73-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1068-66-64-67-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3873-63-74-63-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4570-64-68-73-510.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1872-68-69-68-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.900

Marco Penge's recent performances

  • Penge has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
  • Penge has averaged 0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Penge has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Marco Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4800.352
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.257-0.135
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.0660.149
Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.410-0.368
Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.254-0.003

Marco Penge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Penge ranks fifth on the Tour in Driving Distance at 323.9 yards, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.480 ranks 17th — making him one of the Tour's more dangerous players from the tee box.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.257 ranks 140th on the Tour, and he has converted just 66.40% of Greens in Regulation, ranking 111th.
  • Around the green, Penge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.066 ranks 110th on the Tour. He ranks 49th by breaking par 23.12% of the time, but his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st.
  • On the greens, Penge has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.410, ranking 162nd on the Tour, and a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, which ranks 120th.
  • Penge has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 112th on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.254 ranks 128th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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