Marco Penge betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Marco Penge holes 149-yard approach for birdie on No. 11 at Mexico Open
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Marco Penge heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, tee Nov. 12-15, coming off a missed cut at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll look to build on a season that has shown flashes of potential, particularly off the tee.
Marco Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|64-68-73-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T68
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|68-66-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|73-63-74-63
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|70-64-68-73
|-5
|10.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
Marco Penge's recent performances
- Penge has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
- Penge has averaged 0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Marco Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.480
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.257
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.066
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.410
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.254
|-0.003
Marco Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge ranks fifth on the Tour in Driving Distance at 323.9 yards, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.480 ranks 17th — making him one of the Tour's more dangerous players from the tee box.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.257 ranks 140th on the Tour, and he has converted just 66.40% of Greens in Regulation, ranking 111th.
- Around the green, Penge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.066 ranks 110th on the Tour. He ranks 49th by breaking par 23.12% of the time, but his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st.
- On the greens, Penge has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.410, ranking 162nd on the Tour, and a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, which ranks 120th.
- Penge has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 112th on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.254 ranks 128th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.