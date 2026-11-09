Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Marcelo Rozo drains 35-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at World Wide Technology
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Marcelo Rozo brings his recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15. The tournament is a new event on the Tour calendar, offering a $6.0 million purse.
Marcelo Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T68
|69-69-71-73
|-6
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T54
|67-69-69-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|73
|69-68-78-71
|+6
|2.700
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
Marcelo Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 7-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last 10 Tour appearances.
- Rozo has averaged 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -1.158 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Marcelo Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.027
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.344
|-0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.452
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.713
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.483
|-1.158
Marcelo Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027, ranking 94th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 158th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.344 ranks 146th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.67% ranks 102nd.
- Around the green, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.452 ranks 164th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Rozo has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.713, ranking 167th on the Tour. He averages 29.92 Putts Per Round, ranking 168th, and breaks par 20.40% of the time, ranking 154th.
- Rozo has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 202nd on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.76% ranks 167th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.