Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Rozo holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027, ranking 94th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 158th.

In terms of ball-striking, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.344 ranks 146th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.67% ranks 102nd.

Around the green, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.452 ranks 164th on the Tour.

On the greens, Rozo has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.713, ranking 167th on the Tour. He averages 29.92 Putts Per Round, ranking 168th, and breaks par 20.40% of the time, ranking 154th.