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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo drains 35-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at World Wide Technology

Marcelo Rozo drains 35-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at World Wide Technology

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Marcelo Rozo brings his recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15. The tournament is a new event on the Tour calendar, offering a $6.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Rozo at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Marcelo Rozo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6869-69-71-73-6--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5467-69-69-72-7--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-67-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC67-78+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7369-68-78-71+62.700
July 26, 20263M OpenMC67-73-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-76+8--

Marcelo Rozo's recent performances

  • Rozo's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 7-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last 10 Tour appearances.
  • Rozo has averaged 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has averaged -1.158 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Marcelo Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0270.010
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.344-0.923
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.452-0.316
Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.7130.072
Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.483-1.158

Marcelo Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozo holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027, ranking 94th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 158th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.344 ranks 146th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.67% ranks 102nd.
  • Around the green, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.452 ranks 164th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Rozo has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.713, ranking 167th on the Tour. He averages 29.92 Putts Per Round, ranking 168th, and breaks par 20.40% of the time, ranking 154th.
  • Rozo has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 202nd on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.76% ranks 167th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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