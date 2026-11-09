Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Mackenzie Hughes drains 25-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Mexico Open
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Mackenzie Hughes heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, bringing solid recent form to the Nov. 12-15 event. He comes in with a top-five finish among his last ten starts and a strong short game that will be tested on the par-72, 7,451-yard layout.
Mackenzie Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T4
|65-67-67-66
|-19
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|64-69-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|65-70-64-70
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|68-67-72-65
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-68-66-68
|-12
|35.200
Mackenzie Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
- Hughes has averaged 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Mackenzie Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.100
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.341
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.480
|0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.332
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.371
|0.578
Mackenzie Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes ranks 117th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.100 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 82nd.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.341 ranks 144th on the Tour in 2026, though his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.26% ranks a more respectable 73rd.
- Hughes has been one of the Tour's better performers around the greens in 2026, ranking fifth with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.480.
- On the putting surface, Hughes ranks 28th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.332, and he averages 28.61 Putts Per Round, which ranks 53rd on the Tour.
- Hughes ranks 19th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys just 13.06% of the time in 2026, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.371 ranks 65th overall. He has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 119th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.