Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Hughes ranks 117th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.100 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 82nd.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.341 ranks 144th on the Tour in 2026, though his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.26% ranks a more respectable 73rd.

Hughes has been one of the Tour's better performers around the greens in 2026, ranking fifth with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.480.

On the putting surface, Hughes ranks 28th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.332, and he averages 28.61 Putts Per Round, which ranks 53rd on the Tour.