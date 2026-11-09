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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes drains 25-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Mexico Open

Mackenzie Hughes drains 25-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Mexico Open

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Mackenzie Hughes heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, bringing solid recent form to the Nov. 12-15 event. He comes in with a top-five finish among his last ten starts and a strong short game that will be tested on the par-72, 7,451-yard layout.

Latest odds for Hughes at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Mackenzie Hughes's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT465-67-67-66-19--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2564-69-71-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2465-70-64-70-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2968-67-72-65-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-68-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-67-68-69-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2066-72-69-68-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-68-66-68-1235.200

Mackenzie Hughes's recent performances

  • Hughes has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
  • Hughes has averaged 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hughes has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Mackenzie Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.1000.217
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.341-0.477
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4800.829
Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3320.008
Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3710.578

Mackenzie Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hughes ranks 117th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.100 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 82nd.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.341 ranks 144th on the Tour in 2026, though his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.26% ranks a more respectable 73rd.
  • Hughes has been one of the Tour's better performers around the greens in 2026, ranking fifth with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.480.
  • On the putting surface, Hughes ranks 28th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.332, and he averages 28.61 Putts Per Round, which ranks 53rd on the Tour.
  • Hughes ranks 19th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys just 13.06% of the time in 2026, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.371 ranks 65th overall. He has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 119th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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