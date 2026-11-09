Mac Meissner betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Mac Meissner drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent
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Mac Meissner arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, in solid form heading into the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. He'll tee off Nov. 12-15 at the par-72, 7,451-yard layout with a $6.0 million purse on the line.
Mac Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T48
|67-69-71-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|65-68-70-73
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-68-65-69
|-9
|31.00
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|71-67-64-73
|-5
|24.33
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|67-70-66-64
|-17
|91.67
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|70-66-67-68
|-9
|16.50
Mac Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
- Meissner has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.993 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged -0.295 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Mac Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.024
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.147
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.233
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.075
|-0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.430
|-0.295
Mac Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner ranks 103rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Meissner holds a 0.147 mark that ranks 73rd on the Tour. He ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.50%.
- Around the green, Meissner has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.233 that ranks 30th.
- On the greens, Meissner carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.075, ranking 73rd on the Tour. He averages 28.53 Putts Per Round, ranking 43rd, and ranks 36th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.75%.
- Meissner ranks 53rd on the Tour by breaking par 23.06% of the time, and he has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.