Mac Meissner betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Meissner ranks 103rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 97th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Meissner holds a 0.147 mark that ranks 73rd on the Tour. He ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.50%.

Around the green, Meissner has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.233 that ranks 30th.

On the greens, Meissner carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.075, ranking 73rd on the Tour. He averages 28.53 Putts Per Round, ranking 43rd, and ranks 36th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.75%.