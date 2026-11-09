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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

Mac Meissner drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

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Mac Meissner arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, in solid form heading into the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. He'll tee off Nov. 12-15 at the par-72, 7,451-yard layout with a $6.0 million purse on the line.

Latest odds for Meissner at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Mac Meissner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4867-69-71-69-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2365-68-70-73-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-73+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-68-65-69-931.00
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3071-67-64-73-524.33
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT667-70-66-64-1791.67
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4470-66-67-68-916.50

Mac Meissner's recent performances

  • Meissner has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
  • Meissner has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.993 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Meissner has averaged -0.295 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Mac Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0240.162
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1470.187
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2330.349
Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.075-0.993
Average Strokes Gained: Total580.430-0.295

Mac Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Meissner ranks 103rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 97th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Meissner holds a 0.147 mark that ranks 73rd on the Tour. He ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.50%.
  • Around the green, Meissner has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.233 that ranks 30th.
  • On the greens, Meissner carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.075, ranking 73rd on the Tour. He averages 28.53 Putts Per Round, ranking 43rd, and ranks 36th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.75%.
  • Meissner ranks 53rd on the Tour by breaking par 23.06% of the time, and he has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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