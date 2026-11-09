Luke Clanton betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
1 Min Read
Luke Clanton sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at World Wide Technology
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Luke Clanton brings solid recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set to tee off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, from Nov. 12-15. The $6 million event marks a new addition to the Tour schedule.
Luke Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T33
|69-70-67-69
|-13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T29
|66-67-69-70
|-12
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|67-68-66
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T7
|67-69-65-62
|-21
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|66-67-67-70
|-10
|40.08
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
Luke Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has recorded one top-10 and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 21-under.
- Clanton has averaged -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged 1.091 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Luke Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.282
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.473
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.224
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.089
|0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.123
|1.091
Luke Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton ranks 138th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.282, while his Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 124th.
- He ranks 20th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.473 mark, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.61% ranks 37th.
- Around the green, Clanton posts a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 149th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Clanton holds a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting average, placing him 106th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21 that ranks 122nd.
- Clanton ranks 44th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 14.05% of holes, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.73% ranks 119th.
- He has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 148th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.123 that ranks 118th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.