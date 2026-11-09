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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

Luke Clanton sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

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Luke Clanton brings solid recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set to tee off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, from Nov. 12-15. The $6 million event marks a new addition to the Tour schedule.

Latest odds for Clanton at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Luke Clanton's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3369-70-67-69-13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2966-67-69-70-12--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1167-68-66-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT767-69-65-62-21--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-75+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2066-67-67-70-1040.08
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-68-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--

Luke Clanton's recent performances

  • Clanton has recorded one top-10 and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 21-under.
  • Clanton has averaged -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Clanton has averaged 1.091 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Luke Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.282-0.036
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4730.719
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.224-0.313
Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0890.722
Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.1231.091

Luke Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clanton ranks 138th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.282, while his Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 124th.
  • He ranks 20th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.473 mark, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.61% ranks 37th.
  • Around the green, Clanton posts a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 149th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Clanton holds a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting average, placing him 106th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21 that ranks 122nd.
  • Clanton ranks 44th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 14.05% of holes, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.73% ranks 119th.
  • He has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 148th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.123 that ranks 118th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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