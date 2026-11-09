Luke Clanton betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Clanton ranks 138th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.282, while his Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 124th.

He ranks 20th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.473 mark, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.61% ranks 37th.

Around the green, Clanton posts a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 149th on the Tour.

On the greens, Clanton holds a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting average, placing him 106th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21 that ranks 122nd.

Clanton ranks 44th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 14.05% of holes, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.73% ranks 119th.