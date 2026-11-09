Joel Dahmen betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down from 37 feet for birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open
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Joel Dahmen heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid ball-striking form into the week. He tees off Nov. 12-15 in the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, a $6 million event on the PGA Tour.
Joel Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|67-70-69-67
|-11
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|65-71-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-66-68-71
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|20.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|71-66-69-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
Joel Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th at 12-under.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.785 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Joel Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.271
|0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.427
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.359
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.447
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.108
|-0.230
Joel Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen ranks 42nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271, and his driving distance of 296.0 yards ranks 151st.
- His approach game has been one of the stronger areas of his 2026 season, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.427 that ranks 25th on the Tour. He also ranks 15th with a 70.89% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Dahmen ranks 30th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 13.48% of holes played.
- On the greens, Dahmen has struggled, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.447 that ranks 164th on the Tour. He averages 29.43 Putts Per Round, ranking 142nd, and breaks par on 21.26% of holes, ranking 135th.
- Dahmen has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 122nd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.108 ranks 116th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.