Joel Dahmen betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Dahmen ranks 42nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271, and his driving distance of 296.0 yards ranks 151st.

His approach game has been one of the stronger areas of his 2026 season, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.427 that ranks 25th on the Tour. He also ranks 15th with a 70.89% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Dahmen ranks 30th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 13.48% of holes played.

On the greens, Dahmen has struggled, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.447 that ranks 164th on the Tour. He averages 29.43 Putts Per Round, ranking 142nd, and breaks par on 21.26% of holes, ranking 135th.