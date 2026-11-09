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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down from 37 feet for birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open

Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down from 37 feet for birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open

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Joel Dahmen heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid ball-striking form into the week. He tees off Nov. 12-15 in the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, a $6 million event on the PGA Tour.

Latest odds for Dahmen at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Joel Dahmen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3467-70-69-67-11--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4465-71-70-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6265-71-68-71-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-72-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-66-68-71-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-66-68-1120.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2471-66-69-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022

Joel Dahmen's recent performances

  • Dahmen has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th at 12-under.
  • Dahmen has averaged 0.785 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has averaged -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Joel Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2710.785
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4270.085
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.359-0.717
Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.447-0.383
Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.108-0.230

Joel Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dahmen ranks 42nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271, and his driving distance of 296.0 yards ranks 151st.
  • His approach game has been one of the stronger areas of his 2026 season, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.427 that ranks 25th on the Tour. He also ranks 15th with a 70.89% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Dahmen ranks 30th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 13.48% of holes played.
  • On the greens, Dahmen has struggled, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.447 that ranks 164th on the Tour. He averages 29.43 Putts Per Round, ranking 142nd, and breaks par on 21.26% of holes, ranking 135th.
  • Dahmen has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 122nd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.108 ranks 116th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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