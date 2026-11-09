Jackson Suber betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Suber ranks 67th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138, while his Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.539 ranks 15th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.38% ranks 12th.

Around the green, Suber posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.083, ranking 64th on the Tour.

On the greens, Suber has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.337, which places him 148th on the Tour. He averages 29.56 Putts Per Round, ranking 154th.