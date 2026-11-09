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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber sinks 40-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Mexico Open

Jackson Suber sinks 40-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Mexico Open

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Jackson Suber heads into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in strong form, bringing a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Total average into the week. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.

Latest odds for Suber at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Suber's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3466-67-69-71-11--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4172-70-67-70-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4066-65-69-70-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1565-68-67-66-18--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2267-65-70-68-1039.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5066-71-69-70-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-75+1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2865-69-70-74-230.833
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT668-64-66-69-1791.667

Suber's recent performances

  • Suber has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
  • Suber has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has averaged 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1380.350
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5390.666
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.083-0.041
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.337-0.458
Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4230.517

Suber's advanced stats and rankings

  • Suber ranks 67th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138, while his Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.539 ranks 15th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.38% ranks 12th.
  • Around the green, Suber posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.083, ranking 64th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Suber has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.337, which places him 148th on the Tour. He averages 29.56 Putts Per Round, ranking 154th.
  • Suber ranks 18th on the Tour by breaking par 24.40% of the time, and he has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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See betting odds, stats for first Austin Championship
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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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