Jackson Suber betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Jackson Suber sinks 40-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Mexico Open
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Players in This Article
Jackson Suber heads into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in strong form, bringing a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Total average into the week. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|66-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|72-70-67-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T40
|66-65-69-70
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T15
|65-68-67-66
|-18
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|67-65-70-68
|-10
|39.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|65-69-70-74
|-2
|30.833
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|68-64-66-69
|-17
|91.667
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
- Suber has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.138
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.539
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.083
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.337
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.423
|0.517
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber ranks 67th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138, while his Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 93rd.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.539 ranks 15th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.38% ranks 12th.
- Around the green, Suber posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.083, ranking 64th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Suber has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.337, which places him 148th on the Tour. He averages 29.56 Putts Per Round, ranking 154th.
- Suber ranks 18th on the Tour by breaking par 24.40% of the time, and he has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.