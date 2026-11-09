Gordon Sargent betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Gordon Sargent sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open
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Gordon Sargent brings his recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15 in Austin, Texas. The $6.0 million purse event marks a new addition to the Tour schedule, with Sargent looking to build on a standout performance earlier in the season.
Gordon Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|67-65-71-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|67-65-66-69
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|66-69-65-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|67-69-67-72
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|135.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|78
|67-69-74-76
|+2
|2.200
Gordon Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second at 19-under.
- Sargent has averaged 0.663 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged 0.000 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Gordon Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.545
|0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-1.174
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.184
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.143
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.589
|0.000
Gordon Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent ranks 15th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.545 average in 2026, and his driving distance average of 321.7 yards ranks 10th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.174 ranks 166th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.74% ranks 83rd.
- Around the green, Sargent holds a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 41st on the Tour in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Sargent posts a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 114th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07 that ranks 110th.
- Sargent ranks 29th on the Tour by breaking par 23.78% of the time in 2026, though his Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.589 ranks 144th. He has accumulated 211 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 135th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.37% ranks 133rd on the Tour in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.