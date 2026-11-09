PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Gordon Sargent sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Gordon Sargent brings his recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15 in Austin, Texas. The $6.0 million purse event marks a new addition to the Tour schedule, with Sargent looking to build on a standout performance earlier in the season.

Latest odds for Sargent at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Gordon Sargent's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3467-65-71-70-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2167-65-66-69-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3366-69-65-70-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4567-69-67-72-510.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-67-69-67-19135.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic7867-69-74-76+22.200

Gordon Sargent's recent performances

  • Sargent has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second at 19-under.
  • Sargent has averaged 0.663 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Sargent has averaged 0.000 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Gordon Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5450.663
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-1.174-0.153
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.184-0.142
Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.143-0.367
Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.5890.000

Gordon Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sargent ranks 15th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.545 average in 2026, and his driving distance average of 321.7 yards ranks 10th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.174 ranks 166th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.74% ranks 83rd.
  • Around the green, Sargent holds a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 41st on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Sargent posts a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 114th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07 that ranks 110th.
  • Sargent ranks 29th on the Tour by breaking par 23.78% of the time in 2026, though his Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.589 ranks 144th. He has accumulated 211 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 135th.
  • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.37% ranks 133rd on the Tour in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Matt Wallace betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Nick Taylor betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW