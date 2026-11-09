Gordon Sargent betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Sargent ranks 15th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.545 average in 2026, and his driving distance average of 321.7 yards ranks 10th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.174 ranks 166th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.74% ranks 83rd.

Around the green, Sargent holds a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 41st on the Tour in 2026.

On the putting surface, Sargent posts a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 114th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07 that ranks 110th.

Sargent ranks 29th on the Tour by breaking par 23.78% of the time in 2026, though his Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.589 ranks 144th. He has accumulated 211 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 135th.