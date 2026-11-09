Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Emilio Gonzalez sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Farmers
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Emilio Gonzalez heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Gonzalez enters the event looking to build on his recent form as he competes in this new addition to the PGA Tour schedule.
Emilio Gonzalez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|74-67-75-72
|E
|3.70
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-72-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|72-67-68-69
|-4
|7.50
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T72
|66-69-75-72
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Emilio Gonzalez's recent performances
- Gonzalez's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 50th at 4-under.
- He has averaged -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gonzalez has averaged -0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Emilio Gonzalez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.674
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.375
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.385
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.308
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.355
|-0.569
Emilio Gonzalez's advanced stats and rankings
- Gonzalez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.674 and a Driving Distance average of 297.6 yards in 2026.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gonzalez carries a -1.375 mark in 2026, along with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.35%.
- Around the green, Gonzalez has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.385 in 2026, which is a relative bright spot in his overall game.
- On the greens, Gonzalez has produced a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.308 in 2026, averaging 28.50 Putts Per Round.
- Gonzalez has broken par 19.44% of the time in 2026, while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.74%. He has accumulated 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 204th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.