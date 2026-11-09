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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emilio Gonzalez sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Farmers

Emilio Gonzalez sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Farmers

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Emilio Gonzalez heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Gonzalez enters the event looking to build on his recent form as he competes in this new addition to the PGA Tour schedule.

Latest odds for Gonzalez at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Emilio Gonzalez's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenW/D76+5--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6574-67-75-72E3.70
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-72-68-8--
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5072-67-68-69-47.50
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT7266-69-75-72-6--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--

Emilio Gonzalez's recent performances

  • Gonzalez's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 50th at 4-under.
  • He has averaged -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gonzalez has averaged -0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Emilio Gonzalez's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.674-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.375-0.718
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3850.103
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3080.135
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.355-0.569

Emilio Gonzalez's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gonzalez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.674 and a Driving Distance average of 297.6 yards in 2026.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gonzalez carries a -1.375 mark in 2026, along with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.35%.
  • Around the green, Gonzalez has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.385 in 2026, which is a relative bright spot in his overall game.
  • On the greens, Gonzalez has produced a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.308 in 2026, averaging 28.50 Putts Per Round.
  • Gonzalez has broken par 19.44% of the time in 2026, while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.74%. He has accumulated 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 204th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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