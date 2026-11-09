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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Mexico Open

Dylan Wu sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Mexico Open

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Dylan Wu heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Wu arrives looking to build on a recent stretch that has included a handful of solid performances.

Latest odds for Wu at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Dylan Wu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT6169-69-72-69-5--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1767-68-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3269-66-67-67-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5769-70-68-67-10--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6567-70-71-71-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-67E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3468-68-67-69-812.444

Dylan Wu's recent performances

  • Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
  • He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Wu has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dylan Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.3650.000
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.072-0.135
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.0800.054
Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.1060.193
Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.4790.111

Dylan Wu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wu has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.365, which ranks 146th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 138th.
  • Wu has shown more promise in his approach play, recording a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.072, ranking 91st on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.95% ranks 51st.
  • Around the greens, Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.080, ranking 116th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Wu holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.106, ranking 109th, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.47 ranks 146th.
  • Wu has a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.479 in 2026, ranking 138th on the Tour. He has accumulated 102 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd, and breaks par 22.07% of the time, ranking 105th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.21% ranks 127th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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