Dylan Wu betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Dylan Wu sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Mexico Open
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Dylan Wu heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Wu arrives looking to build on a recent stretch that has included a handful of solid performances.
Dylan Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T61
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|67-68-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|69-70-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-68-67-69
|-8
|12.444
Dylan Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Wu has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dylan Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.365
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.072
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.080
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.106
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.479
|0.111
Dylan Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.365, which ranks 146th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 138th.
- Wu has shown more promise in his approach play, recording a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.072, ranking 91st on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.95% ranks 51st.
- Around the greens, Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.080, ranking 116th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Wu holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.106, ranking 109th, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.47 ranks 146th.
- Wu has a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.479 in 2026, ranking 138th on the Tour. He has accumulated 102 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd, and breaks par 22.07% of the time, ranking 105th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.21% ranks 127th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.