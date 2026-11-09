Dylan Wu betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Wu has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.365, which ranks 146th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 138th.

Wu has shown more promise in his approach play, recording a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.072, ranking 91st on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.95% ranks 51st.

Around the greens, Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.080, ranking 116th on the Tour.

On the greens, Wu holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.106, ranking 109th, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.47 ranks 146th.