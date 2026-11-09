PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim's 121-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 12 at Mexico Open

Doug Ghim's 121-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 12 at Mexico Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Doug Ghim arrives in Austin in strong form heading into the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15.

Latest odds for Ghim at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Doug Ghim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT665-68-64-69-18--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1769-68-70-67-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship265-62-64-69-24--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1771-68-66-62-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1964-67-72-66-1145
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1565-67-70-67-1151
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-72-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT669-65-65-68-1791.667
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1565-69-69-67-1051

Doug Ghim's recent performances

  • Ghim has recorded one top-five, three top-10, and eight top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
  • Ghim has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ghim has averaged 1.869 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Doug Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6120.385
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2140.762
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3210.395
Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0650.327
Average Strokes Gained: Total51.2131.869

Doug Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ghim ranks seventh on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026 with an average of 0.612, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 74th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ghim holds a 0.214 mark that ranks 63rd on the Tour. He ranks fourth with a Greens in Regulation rate of 72.59%.
  • Ghim ranks 14th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.321.
  • On the greens, Ghim has posted a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 79th on the Tour. He averages 28.91 Putts Per Round, ranking 90th.
  • Ghim ranks sixth on the Tour in both Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.15% of holes, and Par Breakers, breaking par 25.48% of the time. His Strokes Gained: Total of 1.213 ranks fifth on the Tour.
  • Ghim has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 93rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Matt Wallace betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Nick Taylor betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW