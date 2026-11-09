Doug Ghim betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Doug Ghim's 121-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 12 at Mexico Open
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Doug Ghim arrives in Austin in strong form heading into the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15.
Doug Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T6
|65-68-64-69
|-18
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|2
|65-62-64-69
|-24
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|71-68-66-62
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|64-67-72-66
|-11
|45
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|65-67-70-67
|-11
|51
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|69-65-65-68
|-17
|91.667
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|51
Doug Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has recorded one top-five, three top-10, and eight top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
- Ghim has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 1.869 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Doug Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.612
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.214
|0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.321
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.065
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.213
|1.869
Doug Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim ranks seventh on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026 with an average of 0.612, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 74th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ghim holds a 0.214 mark that ranks 63rd on the Tour. He ranks fourth with a Greens in Regulation rate of 72.59%.
- Ghim ranks 14th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.321.
- On the greens, Ghim has posted a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 79th on the Tour. He averages 28.91 Putts Per Round, ranking 90th.
- Ghim ranks sixth on the Tour in both Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.15% of holes, and Par Breakers, breaking par 25.48% of the time. His Strokes Gained: Total of 1.213 ranks fifth on the Tour.
- Ghim has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 93rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.