Doug Ghim betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Ghim ranks seventh on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026 with an average of 0.612, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 74th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ghim holds a 0.214 mark that ranks 63rd on the Tour. He ranks fourth with a Greens in Regulation rate of 72.59%.

Ghim ranks 14th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.321.

On the greens, Ghim has posted a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 79th on the Tour. He averages 28.91 Putts Per Round, ranking 90th.

Ghim ranks sixth on the Tour in both Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.15% of holes, and Par Breakers, breaking par 25.48% of the time. His Strokes Gained: Total of 1.213 ranks fifth on the Tour.