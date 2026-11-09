Danny Walker betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Danny Walker's 116-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology
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Danny Walker heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15, 2026. Walker arrives looking to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-10 finish on the Tour.
Danny Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|63-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|69-64-68-68
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-65-72-69
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|76-66
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-65-67-72
|-7
|7.964
Danny Walker's recent performances
- Walker recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Walker has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.074 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Danny Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.215
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.157
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.043
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.404
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.819
|-0.074
Danny Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker ranks 133rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 in 2026, while his Driving Distance average of 308.8 yards ranks 63rd.
- In terms of ball-striking, Walker's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.157 ranks 129th, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.96% ranks 157th on the Tour.
- Around the green, Walker holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.043, ranking 103rd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.404, ranking 161st on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.45 ranks 32nd.
- Walker has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.87%, ranking 160th, and breaks par 22.30% of the time, ranking 89th on the Tour.
- He has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 159th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.