PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker's 116-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology

Danny Walker's 116-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Danny Walker heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15, 2026. Walker arrives looking to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-10 finish on the Tour.

Latest odds for Walker at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Danny Walker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC76-67+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT663-67-70-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3269-64-68-68-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-68-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-65-72-69-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC76-66+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-65-67-72-77.964

Danny Walker's recent performances

  • Walker recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • Walker has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has averaged -0.074 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Danny Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.2150.111
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1570.124
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.043-0.056
Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.404-0.254
Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.819-0.074

Danny Walker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Walker ranks 133rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 in 2026, while his Driving Distance average of 308.8 yards ranks 63rd.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Walker's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.157 ranks 129th, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.96% ranks 157th on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Walker holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.043, ranking 103rd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.404, ranking 161st on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.45 ranks 32nd.
  • Walker has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.87%, ranking 160th, and breaks par 22.30% of the time, ranking 89th on the Tour.
  • He has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 159th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
The R&A announces Carnoustie will host The Open in 2029
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
McIlroy, Chacarra, Reed vie for Race to Dubai title
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
See betting odds, stats for first Austin Championship
Golfbet News
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW