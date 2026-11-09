Danny Walker betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Walker ranks 133rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 in 2026, while his Driving Distance average of 308.8 yards ranks 63rd.

In terms of ball-striking, Walker's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.157 ranks 129th, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.96% ranks 157th on the Tour.

Around the green, Walker holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.043, ranking 103rd on the Tour.

On the greens, Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.404, ranking 161st on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.45 ranks 32nd.

Walker has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.87%, ranking 160th, and breaks par 22.30% of the time, ranking 89th on the Tour.