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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

C.T. Pan reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

C.T. Pan reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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C.T. Pan tees it up at Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15 in Austin, Texas. Pan comes into this new event looking to build on his recent form as he competes for a share of the $6.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Pan at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

C.T. Pan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-68-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5771-71-75-70+35.000
March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6971-72-77-77+96.375
March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6869-69-74-70-23.125
Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5772-66-73-69-45.100
Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2170-64-69-67-1035.833

C.T. Pan's recent performances

  • Pan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
  • Pan has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
  • He has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Pan has averaged -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.751 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

C.T. Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5420.082
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.039-0.757
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.3450.068
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.078-0.144
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.763-0.751

C.T. Pan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pan is averaging 0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 305.8 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.039 in 2026 represents an area of difficulty, and he is hitting 73.61% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Pan has struggled around the greens in 2026, posting a -0.345 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.078 has been a relative bright spot.
  • He is breaking par 19.44% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% and a Putts Per Round average of 30.75.
  • Pan's overall Strokes Gained: Total average stands at -0.763 in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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