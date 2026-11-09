C.T. Pan betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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C.T. Pan reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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C.T. Pan tees it up at Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15 in Austin, Texas. Pan comes into this new event looking to build on his recent form as he competes for a share of the $6.0 million purse.
C.T. Pan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|71-71-75-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T69
|71-72-77-77
|+9
|6.375
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|72-66-73-69
|-4
|5.100
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|70-64-69-67
|-10
|35.833
C.T. Pan's recent performances
- Pan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
- Pan has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
- He has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Pan has averaged -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.751 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
C.T. Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.542
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.039
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.345
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.078
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.763
|-0.751
C.T. Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan is averaging 0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 305.8 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.039 in 2026 represents an area of difficulty, and he is hitting 73.61% of Greens in Regulation.
- Pan has struggled around the greens in 2026, posting a -0.345 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.078 has been a relative bright spot.
- He is breaking par 19.44% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% and a Putts Per Round average of 30.75.
- Pan's overall Strokes Gained: Total average stands at -0.763 in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.