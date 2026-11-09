Chandler Phillips betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Chandler Phillips heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15, carrying solid putting form into what is a new event on the Tour calendar.
Chandler Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|69-66-66-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|70-71-71-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|39
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-65-66-67
|-20
|133.75
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|29.25
Chandler Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Phillips has averaged 0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.003
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.517
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.261
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.205
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.048
|-0.619
Chandler Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003, ranking 99th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 131st.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.517 ranks 159th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.17% ranks 156th.
- Around the green, Phillips has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, posting a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 23rd.
- On the greens, Phillips has been effective in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.205 that ranks 46th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 28.06 ranks seventh, and he breaks par 22.72% of the time, ranking 70th.
- Phillips has accumulated 449 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 91st on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.048 ranks 111th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.