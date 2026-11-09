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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips's 151-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Chandler Phillips's 151-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Chandler Phillips heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15, carrying solid putting form into what is a new event on the Tour calendar.

Latest odds for Phillips at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Chandler Phillips's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2369-66-66-70-13--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5470-71-71-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5370-69-65-69-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2267-67-68-68-1039
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-69+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-65-66-67-20133.75
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1567-66-67-69-1129.25

Chandler Phillips's recent performances

  • Phillips has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • Phillips has averaged 0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Chandler Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0030.344
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.517-0.275
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.261-0.096
Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.205-0.591
Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.048-0.619

Chandler Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003, ranking 99th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 131st.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.517 ranks 159th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.17% ranks 156th.
  • Around the green, Phillips has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, posting a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 23rd.
  • On the greens, Phillips has been effective in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.205 that ranks 46th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 28.06 ranks seventh, and he breaks par 22.72% of the time, ranking 70th.
  • Phillips has accumulated 449 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 91st on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.048 ranks 111th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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