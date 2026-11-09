Chandler Phillips betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Phillips carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003, ranking 99th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 131st.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.517 ranks 159th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.17% ranks 156th.

Around the green, Phillips has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, posting a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 23rd.

On the greens, Phillips has been effective in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.205 that ranks 46th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 28.06 ranks seventh, and he breaks par 22.72% of the time, ranking 70th.