Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Chandler Blanchet sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at World Wide Technology
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Chandler Blanchet brings his recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15. Blanchet heads into the week looking to build on a promising stretch that includes a top-10 finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Chandler Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T72
|75-64-74-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|68
|71-67-71-75
|E
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|62-67-71
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T59
|69-63-69-73
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|72-65-66-67
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-67-69
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Chandler Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.532 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Chandler Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.080
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.052
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.605
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.304
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.776
|-0.532
Chandler Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet is averaging 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 83rd on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 133rd.
- In terms of ball-striking, he holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.052, ranking 92nd on the Tour, and a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.39%, which ranks 70th.
- Around the green, Blanchet is struggling with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.605, ranking 168th on the Tour.
- On the greens, he has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.304, ranking 143rd, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40 that ranks 139th on the Tour.
- Blanchet breaks par 21.16% of the time, ranking 141st on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.94% ranks 121st.
- He has accumulated 347 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 110th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.