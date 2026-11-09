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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at World Wide Technology

Chandler Blanchet sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at World Wide Technology

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Chandler Blanchet brings his recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15. Blanchet heads into the week looking to build on a promising stretch that includes a top-10 finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Latest odds for Blanchet at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Chandler Blanchet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT7275-64-74-71-4--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico Open6871-67-71-75E--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT662-67-71-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5969-63-69-73-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6669-70-68-69-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2072-65-66-67-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-67-69-1332.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-71+5--

Chandler Blanchet's recent performances

  • Blanchet has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • Blanchet has averaged -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has averaged -0.532 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Chandler Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.080-0.099
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0520.239
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.605-0.717
Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.3040.046
Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.776-0.532

Chandler Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blanchet is averaging 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 83rd on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 133rd.
  • In terms of ball-striking, he holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.052, ranking 92nd on the Tour, and a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.39%, which ranks 70th.
  • Around the green, Blanchet is struggling with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.605, ranking 168th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, he has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.304, ranking 143rd, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40 that ranks 139th on the Tour.
  • Blanchet breaks par 21.16% of the time, ranking 141st on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.94% ranks 121st.
  • He has accumulated 347 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 110th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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