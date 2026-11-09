Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Blanchet is averaging 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 83rd on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 133rd.

In terms of ball-striking, he holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.052, ranking 92nd on the Tour, and a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.39%, which ranks 70th.

Around the green, Blanchet is struggling with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.605, ranking 168th on the Tour.

On the greens, he has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.304, ranking 143rd, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40 that ranks 139th on the Tour.

Blanchet breaks par 21.16% of the time, ranking 141st on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.94% ranks 121st.