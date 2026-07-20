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Zecheng Dou betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at John Deere

Zecheng Dou sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at John Deere

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Zecheng Dou missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2023, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Dou at the 3M Open.

Dou's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC73-72+3

At the 3M Open

  • In Dou's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Dou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-69-68-67-1339.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1371-68-65-69-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2166-67-69-70-837.429

Dou's recent performances

  • Dou has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
  • Dou has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dou has averaged 0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.1980.491
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.346-0.088
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.180-0.226
Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.002-0.135
Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3300.043

Dou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.346 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
  • Dou has accumulated 230 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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