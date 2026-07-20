Zecheng Dou betting profile: 3M Open
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Zecheng Dou sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at John Deere
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Zecheng Dou missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2023, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 3M Open.
Dou's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the 3M Open
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|71-68-65-69
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|66-67-69-70
|-8
|37.429
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Dou has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.198
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.346
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.180
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.002
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.330
|0.043
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.346 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Dou has accumulated 230 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.