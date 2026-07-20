Zach Bauchou betting profile: 3M Open

Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.383 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 22.59% of the time.