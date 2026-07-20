PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
17M AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zachary Bauchou drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at John Deere

Zachary Bauchou drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at John Deere

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Bauchou has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with the field competing for an $8.8 million purse in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Bauchou at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • This is Bauchou's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Bauchou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT971-67-68-66-1642.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-72-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6769-70-72-69-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-66-69-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-64-66-67-2091.667
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2471-69-71-65-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2868-70-73-69-830.250
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--

Bauchou's recent performances

  • Bauchou has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Bauchou has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bauchou has averaged 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.0940.055
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3830.741
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.113-0.106
Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.025-0.126
Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4270.565

Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.383 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
  • Bauchou ranks 85th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 396 points and 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.70%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
17M AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
13H AGO
Fernández de Oliveira victorious at Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Italy's Mazzoli rallies to win Corales Puntacana
Daily Wrap Up
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW