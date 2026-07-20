Zach Bauchou betting profile: 3M Open
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Zachary Bauchou drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at John Deere
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Bauchou has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with the field competing for an $8.8 million purse in the 2026 3M Open.
At the 3M Open
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|71-67-68-66
|-16
|42.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-66-69-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-64-66-67
|-20
|91.667
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-71-65
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|30.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.094
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.383
|0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.113
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.025
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.427
|0.565
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.383 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
- Bauchou ranks 85th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 396 points and 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.70%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.