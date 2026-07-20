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41M AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Zac Blair drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at ISCO Championship

Zac Blair drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at ISCO Championship

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Zac Blair finished tied for 44th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Blair at the 3M Open.

Blair's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4464-72-69-68-11
2024MC68-74E
2023T1369-66-72-64-13

At the 3M Open

  • In Blair's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Blair's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Blair's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT869-65-64-69-1347.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT963-68-67-70-1675.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3271-70-72-73+627.857
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6970-65-72-73-43.200
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-69-71-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT871-68-68-70-1137.688
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5068-70-68-70-47.500

Blair's recent performances

  • Blair has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
  • Blair has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Blair has averaged 0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.536-0.591
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6980.698
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1420.288
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0860.434
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3900.829

Blair's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.536 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.3 yards shows room for improvement.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 0.698 mark. He has hit 66.84% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Blair delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.66 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.18% of the time.
  • Blair currently ranks 128th with 202 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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