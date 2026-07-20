William Mouw betting profile: 3M Open
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William Mouw drains 5-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ISCO Championship
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William Mouw finished tied for seventh at 19-under in last year's 3M Open. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 3M Open.
Mouw's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|66-66-66-67
|-19
At the 3M Open
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 19-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|68-63-68-69
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|66-68-68-70
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-70-74-80
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-66-68-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|74-70-70-73
|+7
|5.750
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-73-72-67
|-4
|9.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.760 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.167
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.351
|0.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.240
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.234
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.044
|0.760
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.351 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 68.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 20.86% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 102nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.