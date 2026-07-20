William Mouw betting profile: 3M Open

Mouw has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.

Mouw has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.