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39M AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Vince Whaley drains 24-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Corales Puntacana

Vince Whaley drains 24-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Corales Puntacana

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Whaley finished tied for 57th at nine-under at TPC Twin Cities in 2025, his most recent appearance at the 3M Open. The tournament runs July 23-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, with Kurt Kitayama defending his title after winning at 23-under last year.

Latest odds for Whaley at the 3M Open.

Whaley's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5767-70-69-69-9
2021MC69-74+1

At the 3M Open

  • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of nine-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Whaley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC75-67E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6567-71-71-71E3.9
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5471-70-73-71-35.9
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-67-70-68-724

Whaley's recent performances

  • Whaley had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of seven-under.
  • Whaley has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Whaley has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Whaley has averaged -1.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.556-0.573
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.783-1.400
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.0880.400
Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.7240.257
Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.703-1.317

Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.556 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.783 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 60.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.79.
  • Whaley has accumulated 65 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 175th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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