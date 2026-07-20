Vince Whaley betting profile: 3M Open
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Vince Whaley drains 24-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Corales Puntacana
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Whaley finished tied for 57th at nine-under at TPC Twin Cities in 2025, his most recent appearance at the 3M Open. The tournament runs July 23-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, with Kurt Kitayama defending his title after winning at 23-under last year.
Whaley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T57
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|2021
|MC
|69-74
|+1
At the 3M Open
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|67-71-71-71
|E
|3.9
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|71-70-73-71
|-3
|5.9
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|24
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of seven-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -1.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.556
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.783
|-1.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.088
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.724
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.703
|-1.317
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.556 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.783 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 60.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.79.
- Whaley has accumulated 65 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 175th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.