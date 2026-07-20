Tyler Duncan betting profile: 3M Open
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Tyler Duncan hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere
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Tyler Duncan finished tied for 53rd at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 3M Open.
Duncan's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|2023
|T20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|2022
|T45
|73-70-66-73
|-2
|2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 20th at 12-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|66-66-71-66
|-15
|60.667
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|64-66-72-70
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|73-69-72-69
|-5
|4.382
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-69-72-76
|+6
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 15-under.
- Duncan has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged 0.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.230
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.529
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.018
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.752
|-0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.025
|0.025
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan ranks 169th with 78 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
- He has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 and a Driving Distance average of 294.6 yards.
- Duncan has a 71.60% Greens in Regulation percentage and an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
- On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting mark with an average of 29.22 Putts Per Round. He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.58% and breaks par 23.77% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.