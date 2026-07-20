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51M AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Troy Merritt hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at ISCO Championship

Troy Merritt hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at ISCO Championship

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Troy Merritt finished tied for 44th at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes to improve upon his recent performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Merritt at the 3M Open.

Merritt's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4468-68-68-69-11
2024MC72-71+1
2023MC72-71+1
2022T4972-69-70-72-1
2021T3964-71-70-74-5

At the 3M Open

  • In Merritt's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Merritt's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 39th at 5-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Merritt's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5963-71-71-72-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2166-66-70-69-1339.100
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5467-67-68-72-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT7571-69-68-80+41.525
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6671-71-77-71+22.302
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-66-71-11--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5368-75-66-76-3--
July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-68-68-69-119.556
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5466-72-72-75+53.718

Merritt's recent performances

  • Merritt's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • Merritt has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Merritt has averaged -0.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.296-0.263
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.744-0.662
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1320.117
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6440.573
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.264-0.235

Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

  • Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards shows his distance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Merritt has a -0.744 mark. He has a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Merritt has delivered a 0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 27.45, and he breaks par 21.67% of the time.
  • Merritt currently has 52 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 185th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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