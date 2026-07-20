Troy Merritt betting profile: 3M Open
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Troy Merritt hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at ISCO Championship
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Troy Merritt finished tied for 44th at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes to improve upon his recent performance in the 2026 3M Open.
Merritt's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|68-68-68-69
|-11
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2022
|T49
|72-69-70-72
|-1
|2021
|T39
|64-71-70-74
|-5
At the 3M Open
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Merritt's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 39th at 5-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Merritt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|63-71-71-72
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-66-70-69
|-13
|39.100
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|67-67-68-72
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T75
|71-69-68-80
|+4
|1.525
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T66
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|2.302
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-66-71
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|68-75-66-76
|-3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-68-68-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T54
|66-72-72-75
|+5
|3.718
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- Merritt has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has averaged -0.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.296
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.744
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.132
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.644
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.264
|-0.235
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards shows his distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Merritt has a -0.744 mark. He has a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt has delivered a 0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 27.45, and he breaks par 21.67% of the time.
- Merritt currently has 52 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 185th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.